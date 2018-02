Skier Gus Kenworthy on Pence taunt, LGBTQ pride at Olympics

Ahead of competing in the 23rd Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy talks about coming off his successful run at the Sochi games, where he took home a silver medal, in an interview with NBC News’ Kate Snow. He also addressed his criticism of Vice President Mike Pence and proudly representing the LGBTQ community at the games.