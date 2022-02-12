U.S. skier Nina O’Brien gets warm homecoming at airport after Olympic injury
01:36
Team USA alpine skier Nina O’Brien reunited with her mother and boyfriend at the airport in Denver following a devastating injury at the Beijing Winter Olympics. KUSA’s Matt Renoux reports.Feb. 12, 2022
Now Playing
U.S. skier Nina O’Brien gets warm homecoming at airport after Olympic injury
01:36
UP NEXT
Elana Meyers Taylor talks bringing young son to the 2022 Olympics
04:14
Team USA athletes to watch for during ice dance events at 2022 Olympics
04:39
Shaun White on Olympic farewell: I was so close to the podium, but happy with my run
08:17
Nathan Chen thanks his mom after winning gold at 2022 Olympics
00:45
Shaun White on final Olympics: It’s ‘emotional’ having it come to an end