One adult, three children found shot to death in Virginia home

- UP NEXT
Travel advisories issued across Buffalo region amid lake-effect snowfall03:56
Twitter employees quit after Elon Musk gives workers ultimatum02:44
Holiday travel starting early ahead of Thanksgiving04:31
Warnock, Walker continue final push ahead of Georgia’s runoff election04:39
Elizabeth Holmes to face sentencing in fraud case03:58
Autopsy confirms 4 Idaho college students were stabbed to death04:35
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘will not seek re-election’ in Democratic leadership04:04
Buffalo snowstorm forces Bills-Browns to move game to Detroit05:23
Buffalo declares state of emergency, braces for 'historic' snowfall00:45
Buffalo declares state of emergency, braces for 'historic' snowfall00:45
Signs projected on Twitter headquarters after Musk’s employee ultimatum00:46
Hellscape: Inside the meltdowns at Twitter and FTX26:29
Union spokesperson hopes Starbucks comes to bargaining table in ‘meaningful way’07:28
New wave of resignations hit Twitter after Musk ultimatum for employees05:42
Inside U.S. mission aiding Colombia in fight against cartels04:34
FBI raises national security concerns over TikTok02:52
Missouri 10-year-old delivers younger sister at home02:06
Wrong-way driver who struck L.A. sheriff recruits arrested01:38
Boise State students hold vigil for Idaho students found murdered01:13
New autopsy details on University of Idaho murder victims01:35
- UP NEXT
Travel advisories issued across Buffalo region amid lake-effect snowfall03:56
Twitter employees quit after Elon Musk gives workers ultimatum02:44
Holiday travel starting early ahead of Thanksgiving04:31
Warnock, Walker continue final push ahead of Georgia’s runoff election04:39
Elizabeth Holmes to face sentencing in fraud case03:58
Autopsy confirms 4 Idaho college students were stabbed to death04:35
Play All