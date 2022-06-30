IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    One Alabama deputy dies, another recovering after shooting; suspect arrested

    New updates in Emmett Till murder case, 67 years later

  • Family ministry scams U.S. government into giving $8 million in Covid relief

  • Thousands of flights delayed, canceled heading into 4th of July weekend

  • Early human fossils found in South African cave dated one million years older than suspected

  • Oregon faith leaders push gun reforms through ballot initiative

  • Delta pilots nationwide picket demanding changes in pay, schedules

  • Vasectomy requests spike following Roe v. Wade decision

  • May 2022: New leadership for NYPD Special Victims Division

  • Man accused of shooting Alabama deputies captured

  • Federal prosecutors say ex-officers involved in George Floyd's death should face prison time

  • Biden signals support for changing filibuster rule to codify abortion rights

  • Supreme Court allows Biden administration to shut down Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

  • 'Napalm Girl' from iconic Vietnam photo receives final burn treatment

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

  • Could IVF become a target after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade?

  • Biden faces growing domestic issues as European trip wraps up

  • Woman fatally shot in NYC while pushing baby in stroller

  • Man killed in road-rage shooting near Philadelphia

  • NASA's Artemis mission inches closer to bringing Americans back to moon

Authorities in Bibb County, Alabama, say Austin Hall, 26, was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two sheriff’s deputies; K-9 deputy Brad Johnson was pronounced dead at a local hospital and deputy Chris Poole is recovering at home. WVTM’s Magdala Louissaint reports.June 30, 2022

