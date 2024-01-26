IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    One dead after stolen plane crashes along Texas-Oklahoma border

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Illinois deputy delivers DoorDash order after driver gets arrested

    01:06

  • How party delegates decide nominees for president after caucuses and primaries

    05:19

  • Man accused of stalking Taylor Swift held in custody after multiple arrests

    04:08

  • Testimony begins in trial of mother charged in school shooting committed by son

    01:41

  • Alabama set to execute man with first use of nitrogen gas

    02:44

  • Florida university students protest closure of diversity offices

    01:28

  • Inside the alarming trend of 'swatting'

    04:18

  • Testimony begins in case against Michigan school shooter's mother

    02:16

  • Florida deputy fatally shoots 81-year-old woman

    01:28

  • Consumer spending fuels better than expected economic growth

    02:11

  • Woman dies after eating mislabeled cookies containing peanuts

    02:07

  • Teen murder suspect escapes custody en route to Philadelphia hospital

    02:12

  • FDA issues warning about supplements with tianeptine

    02:54

  • Minnesota trooper charged in fatal shooting of Black driver during traffic stop

    02:46

  • Migrants shelter inside Boston's Logan International Airport

    02:48

  • 3 Chiefs fans found dead after gathering at friend's home

    03:56

  • In-N-Out shutters Oakland location due to excessive crime claims

    04:12

  • Supreme Court denies death row inmate's request to halt lethal gas execution

    00:44

  • Haley staying in race despite Trump's historic NH victory

    02:14

NBC News Channel

One dead after stolen plane crashes along Texas-Oklahoma border

01:23

A man is dead after a single-engine plane stolen from a local airport crashed along the border of Texas and Oklahoma. In an audio recording, KXAS’s Vince Sims reports that the pilot can be heard speaking with air traffic control moments before the fatal crash.Jan. 26, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    One dead after stolen plane crashes along Texas-Oklahoma border

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Illinois deputy delivers DoorDash order after driver gets arrested

    01:06

  • How party delegates decide nominees for president after caucuses and primaries

    05:19

  • Man accused of stalking Taylor Swift held in custody after multiple arrests

    04:08

  • Testimony begins in trial of mother charged in school shooting committed by son

    01:41

  • Alabama set to execute man with first use of nitrogen gas

    02:44
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All