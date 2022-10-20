IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    One person killed, multiple injured in Oregon car pile-up

One person killed, multiple injured in Oregon car pile-up

At least one person was killed and others injured after an estimated 45 cars and 15 to 20 semi trucks were involved in a pile-up crash on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon.Oct. 20, 2022

