One person killed, multiple injured in Oregon car pile-up

- Now Playing
One person killed, multiple injured in Oregon car pile-up01:15
- UP NEXT
Kari Lake's growing GOP support in Arizona governors race04:32
New bodycam video shows Florida residents confused over voter fraud arrests03:49
Temporary migrant housing opens in NYC amid criticism01:57
Customs and Border Protection officer dies after shooting at Miami gun range01:03
Sanibel Causeway reopens after being damaged by Hurricane Ian01:25
Big changes to 2023 tax brackets due to inflation: what you need to know02:12
Missouri school with radioactive contamination closing02:12
Wisconsin-based group asks Supreme Court to block Biden's student debt relief plan02:01
Trump deposed in defamation lawsuit00:19
Georgia police, FBI search landfill for missing toddler01:22
Video shows Texas school administrator toss student into wall03:08
Video shows OnlyFans model asking police for help before stabbing boyfriend02:20
Family plans $85 million lawsuit in fatal Phoenix police shooting01:51
Illinois teen collapses, dies during choir solo01:59
New York erects tent city to house migrants02:16
Two students wounded in shooting outside of Portland school01:58
Mississippi River hits historic low levels amid drought03:59
Person of interest in custody in slaying of four Oklahoma men02:06
Trump set to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation case03:15
- Now Playing
One person killed, multiple injured in Oregon car pile-up01:15
- UP NEXT
Kari Lake's growing GOP support in Arizona governors race04:32
New bodycam video shows Florida residents confused over voter fraud arrests03:49
Temporary migrant housing opens in NYC amid criticism01:57
Customs and Border Protection officer dies after shooting at Miami gun range01:03
Sanibel Causeway reopens after being damaged by Hurricane Ian01:25
Play All