One student killed, another injured in Minnesota school shooting

Body of missing Houston man found in car trunk in Dallas01:15
One student killed, another injured in Minnesota school shooting01:33
Virginia college shooting kills two campus police officers01:51
Fourth journalist killed in Mexico this year on heels of nationwide protests over press Protections.02:35
Video appears to show New Jersey snow plow driver target Orthodox Jewish men with spray of snow and ice01:38
UCLA cancels in-person classes following online threats01:18
Judge rejects hate crime plea deal for two men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery03:36
Ahmaud Arbery case: Judge rejects plea deal on hate-crime charges00:26
California firefighter shot and killed while fighting dumpster fire01:18
Two Connecticut police officers suspended for allegedly mishandling investigations04:08
Off-duty Washington state police officer shot to death by deputy responding to robbery call01:36
Two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing reach plea deal on hate crime charges00:51
DNA evidence links man to 4 Colorado murders dating back more than 40 years01:47
Gun deliveries stolen off train cars in Los Angeles03:53
Florida TikTok creator killed in hit-and-run01:11
Arizona parents who drove into floodwaters, leading to death of 3 children, sentenced to probation01:41
Alabama state representative calls for Brookside mayor's resignation amid ticket scandal01:14
Bodycam footage shows Tennessee officers open fire on man with box cutter, shiny object01:40
Suspect accused of shooting 3 officers in Houston surrenders02:08
Police announce possible new victim in San Francisco ‘Doodler’ serial killer case01:55
One student killed, another injured in Minnesota school shooting01:33
Two people were arrested after a shooting outside South Education Center in Richfield, Minnesota, that killed one student and injured another.Feb. 2, 2022
