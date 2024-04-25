IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
One student killed, one in custody after Texas school shooting
April 25, 2024
    One student killed, one in custody after Texas school shooting

One student killed, one in custody after Texas school shooting

Texas police say an 18-year-old student died after being shot six times at Arlington's Bowie High School. A fellow student was arrested. KXAS' Keenan Willard reports.April 25, 2024

