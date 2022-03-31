Teen hospitalized after shooting at South Carolina middle school
One teenage student has been hospitalized after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in South Carolina. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis announced that a teenage student suspect is in custody.March 31, 2022
