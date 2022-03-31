IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Texas woman details ‘horrifying’ moment hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead

    01:36

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce Todd Bowles as new head coach

    07:00
  • Now Playing

    Teen hospitalized after shooting at South Carolina middle school

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    DNA evidence helps identify suspect in 1987 Michigan murder

    02:28

  • Body of missing Nevada woman Naomi Irion found

    00:21

  • Florida driver who killed two high school students in bus stop crash investigated for DUI

    01:55

  • New Jersey children sent to hospital after being served sanitizer in sealed milk cartons

    01:14

  • Watch: Drone video shows aftermath of powerful storm in Arkansas

    01:11

  • ALS drug fails to win recommendation from FDA advisory panel 

    06:49

  • Long Island cold case solved with DNA evidence after 42 years 

    04:03

  • Holocaust survivors reunite after 79 years

    01:59

  • North Dakota high school senior takes 92-year-old great-grandma to prom

    01:01

  • Chris Rock performs in Boston after Oscars incident

    01:40

  • Inside U.S. Space Force as it guards against potential attacks

    03:19

  • Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis

    01:12

  • Company says smart gun technology could prevent accidental shootings

    04:47

  • California ambulance worker accused of sexually assaulting teen during ride to hospital

    02:09

  • ‘One big bang’: Witness describes storm that ripped through Arkansas

    01:38

  • Woman looks for answers 42 years after her sister's murder

    01:53

  • Hammer attack survivor describes brutal attack on New York subway stairs

    04:04

NBC News Channel

Teen hospitalized after shooting at South Carolina middle school

01:09

One teenage student has been hospitalized after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in South Carolina. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis announced that a teenage student suspect is in custody.March 31, 2022

  • Texas woman details ‘horrifying’ moment hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead

    01:36

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce Todd Bowles as new head coach

    07:00
  • Now Playing

    Teen hospitalized after shooting at South Carolina middle school

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    DNA evidence helps identify suspect in 1987 Michigan murder

    02:28

  • Body of missing Nevada woman Naomi Irion found

    00:21

  • Florida driver who killed two high school students in bus stop crash investigated for DUI

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All