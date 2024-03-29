IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
One year since WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia
March 29, 202401:25
    One year since WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia

Early TODAY

One year since WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia

01:25

It is one year since the Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich was arrested by Russian security services on charges of espionage while working in Yekaterinburg. NBC News' Claudio Lavanga reports for Early Today. March 29, 2024

