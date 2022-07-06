IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Only 10% of voters think U.S. is on the 'right track'

    02:05
A new Monmouth poll finds that just 10% of Americans think the country is on “the right track.” The polling is the latest example of growing angst among Democrats and their frustration with the Biden administration. The possibility of a Build Back Better revival is welcome news to a struggling White House.July 6, 2022

