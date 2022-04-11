IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'Turnsignl' app connects lawyer to people pulled over by police

    04:11

  • Texas district attorney to dismiss murder charge for self-induced abortion

    03:13

  • Two dead, 10 injured in Iowa nightclub shooting

    01:10

  • San Jose Home Depot engulfed in massive fire

    01:25

  • Multiple fire departments fight large blaze near San Antonio

    01:10

  • Georgia gun range owner and family killed in a robbery

    01:14

  • Protesters in New York condemn alleged Russian sexual violence in Ukraine

    01:38

  • At least 11 injured when a vehicle hit a food truck in Texas

    01:49

  • Yakuza boss arrested in undercover bust of alleged weapons-for-drugs plot

    03:10

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

    04:24

  • Campaign for 4-day work week gains momentum

    04:25

  • 1 teen dead, 2 others injured in shooting near NYC high school

    01:17

  • Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years

    01:44

  • No convictions in Michigan Governor Whitmer kidnapping trial

    01:27

  • Rise in Covid subvariant cases

    01:31

  • Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station

    01:24

  • Law students celebrate Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

    02:27

  • Lawsuit claims 6-year-old boy hit by errant throw at Los Angeles Angels game suffered brain damage

    02:01

  • California mother accused of drowning children in bathtub

    01:44

  • Illinois man charged after bodies of mother, sister found buried in backyard

    01:38

NBC News Channel

WATCH: Operator survives being trapped in ride at Florida's Clay County Fair

01:27

Disturbing video shows a carnival worker trapped between metal plates after attempting to retrieve a had dropped from a ride at Florida's Clay County Fair. WTLV's Brianna Ray-Turner reports.April 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'Turnsignl' app connects lawyer to people pulled over by police

    04:11

  • Texas district attorney to dismiss murder charge for self-induced abortion

    03:13

  • Two dead, 10 injured in Iowa nightclub shooting

    01:10

  • San Jose Home Depot engulfed in massive fire

    01:25

  • Multiple fire departments fight large blaze near San Antonio

    01:10

  • Georgia gun range owner and family killed in a robbery

    01:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All