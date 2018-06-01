Video shows Oregon deputy punching homeless man repeatedly

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Oregon deputy caught on video punching homeless man repeatedly
An Oregon sheriff's deputy is under investigation after being caught on video punching a homeless man at least 14 times as he was held down by other officers. KGW's Pat Dooris reports.
