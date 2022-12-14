IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Oregon governor: 'It's immoral' for the state to take a life

01:53

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced plans to commute the sentences of the 17 people on death row to life in prison without the possibility of parole. KGW's Kyle Iboshi reports.Dec. 14, 2022

