    Oregon teen explains why she risked her life to save a 9-month-old

Oregon teen explains why she risked her life to save a 9-month-old

Majiah Washington, 18, saw three people electrocuted outside her home in Portland, Oregon. Then she saw a baby, lying on top of his father, move his head. Jan. 19, 2024

