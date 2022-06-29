IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Orlando Museum of Art director out of job following FBI raid

    Death toll rises to 53 in truck smuggling tragedy 

  • Retailers imposing limits on morning-after pill purchases to avoid shortage

  • 1 million monkeypox vaccines expected to be available by fall 

  • Houston funeral home offers help processing migrants' bodies

  • Could Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to Jan. 6 committee lead to a DOJ criminal investigation?

  • Singer R. Kelly to be sentenced after being convicted of sex trafficking, racketeering

  • Breaking down Tuesday’s primary election results

  • Fmr. White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 testimony unveiled ‘very serious concerns’

  • Vigil held for victims of San Antonio big rig trailer

  • Virginia father dies by suicide after child dies in hot car

  • Biden pledges greater defense commitment to Europe in wake of Russian invasion

  • Breaking down the stigma of menstruation

  • Two dead after 'massive' Philadelphia neighborhood shootout

  • 300,000 NATO troops on high alert in response to Russian threat

  • U.S. officials travel to Venezuela for a 'welfare visit' as oil crisis continues

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring to sexually abuse minors 

  • Migrant deaths in Texas bring focus to dangerous journey crossing border

  • Women turning to medication abortions, following Roe v. Wade reversal

Orlando Museum of Art director out of job following FBI raid

CEO and director Aaron De Groft parted ways with the museum amid a fraud investigation of an exhibit of paintings attributed to Michel Basquiat. WESH's Marlei Martinez reports.June 29, 2022

