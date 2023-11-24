IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Oscar Pistorius to be freed from prison on parole 10 years after murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

    Oscar Pistorius granted parole from January 2024

Oscar Pistorius granted parole from January 2024

01:43

South Africa's former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, jailed in 2014 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has been granted parole effectively from Jan. 5, 2024, the Department of Correctional Services said on Friday.Nov. 24, 2023

