Oscar-winning 'Oppenheimer' opens in Hiroshima movie theaters

Oscar-winning 'Oppenheimer' opens in Hiroshima movie theaters01:48
Watch: Eyewitness video captures runaway ostrich in South Korea00:28
Protests follow arrest of anti-corruption crusader over graft allegations in India00:56
Rohingya Muslim refugees rescued from capsized wooden boat off Indonesia00:56
Dodgers and Padres play in MLB opener in Seoul amid security scare01:17
Blinken reiterates support for the Philippines amid tensions with China01:16
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a live-fire drill00:34
'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su convicted of sexual harassment by South Korean court00:35
Taiwan joins China in search and rescue mission after fishing boat capsizes00:43
Deadly explosion at fried chicken shop in China caught on camera01:08
Avalanche in Japan kills two skiers and injures one person00:39
China’s parliament ends with endorsing President Xi Jinping's agenda00:36
South Korea holds live-fire drill after North's Kim oversees artillery drill00:58
U.S. continues to hold 'incorrect perceptions' of China, foreign minister says01:52
Philippines blames China's coast guard for South China Sea collision00:50
Almost 10 years later, new effort to find Flight MH37001:53
Indian police arrest 3 men suspected of gang-rape of tourist00:32
‘Banker to the poor’ Muhammad Yunus threatened with prison in Bangladesh02:13
Eyewitness video shows 100-car pile-up on Chinese expressway00:40
Video shows partial bridge collapse after ship collision in China00:38
