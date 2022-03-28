Watch the top moments from the 2022 Oscars in 4 minutes
The 94th Academy Awards was one for the history books. Actors Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur both made Oscars history for their wins in acting, and actor Will Smith also had a memorable night with his first Oscar win and an incident with comedian Chris Rock.March 28, 2022
