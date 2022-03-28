IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch the top moments from the 2022 Oscars in 4 minutes

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars, apologizes during speech

    01:48

  • Watch: Troy Kotsur makes Oscars history as first Deaf man to win in acting

    01:17

  • Watch: Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history as first Afro Latina, queer woman to win

    01:09

  • Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

    03:31

  • Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’

    08:04

  • Tonight’s Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business

    04:14

  • Streaming boom contributes to Oscars declining viewership

    07:22

  • Women in Hollywood speak on representation within the industry

    04:03

  • Harry Styles announces 3rd studio album ‘Harry’s House’

    00:58

  • Sebastián Yatra on recording 'Encanto's' Oscar-nominated song, third album ‘Dharma’

    04:15

  • Tour Christy Carlson Romano’s beautiful Texas home

    12:42

  • Police release new details in the investigation of Bob Saget's death

    01:33

  • Amanda Bynes conservatorship terminated after 9 years

    00:52

  • Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different

    03:54

  • Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book

    08:07

  • Seth Meyers flips through his favorite children’s books at the library

    04:03

  • Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission

    00:36

  • Angelina Jolie highlights international refugee crisis

    02:14

  • Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’

    05:50

NBC News

Watch the top moments from the 2022 Oscars in 4 minutes

04:21

The 94th Academy Awards was one for the history books. Actors Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur both made Oscars history for their wins in acting, and actor Will Smith also had a memorable night with his first Oscar win and an incident with comedian Chris Rock.March 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch the top moments from the 2022 Oscars in 4 minutes

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars, apologizes during speech

    01:48

  • Watch: Troy Kotsur makes Oscars history as first Deaf man to win in acting

    01:17

  • Watch: Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history as first Afro Latina, queer woman to win

    01:09

  • Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

    03:31

  • Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’

    08:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All