Defiant Ottawa protesters say they'll stay as long as it takes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response04:39
CDC expected to update mask guidance as early as next week01:59
Now Playing
Defiant Ottawa protesters say they'll stay as long as it takes01:14
UP NEXT
Analyzing whether it is too soon to lift Covid mask mandates03:55
Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak02:10
Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back02:22
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for COVID-1900:21
Windsor police ‘safely’ clear blocked Ambassador Bridge after weeklong protests02:12
Pfizer delays FDA request for COVID vaccine for children under 500:34
Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 502:05
Judge grants injunction for bridge protest as Ontario premier issues state of emergency04:42
Pfizer pulls FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 503:08
Trudeau warns truckers: ‘These blockades cannot continue’01:51
Ontario premier says he’ll use authority to end days-long blockade of Ambassador’s Bridge02:21
Nevada drops mask mandate despite vaccination status as Covid cases decline04:01
Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states03:19
Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for a second time00:23
More states ending mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop02:15
Police arrest Covid-restriction protesters outside New Zealand's Parliament01:15
CDC to roll out Covid vaccines for children under 501:05
Defiant Ottawa protesters say they'll stay as long as it takes01:14
Protesters against Canada's Covid-19 mandate and other measures who are occupying an area in Ottawa's Parliament Hill said they have no intention of leaving, despite government pressure.Feb. 16, 2022
San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response04:39
CDC expected to update mask guidance as early as next week01:59
Now Playing
Defiant Ottawa protesters say they'll stay as long as it takes01:14
UP NEXT
Analyzing whether it is too soon to lift Covid mask mandates03:55
Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak02:10
Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back02:22