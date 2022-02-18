IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ottawa police ramp up action against Covid protesters

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Texas files lawsuit against Biden administration over transportation mask mandate

    03:46

  • CDC director: ‘We want to give people a break’ from mask wearing

    03:56

  • Is it time to take off our masks? Doctor weighs in

    03:21

  • Anti-vaxxers roasted by comedian Jim Gaffigan | MSNBC

    09:13

  • CDC could update mask guidance next week

    02:08

  • San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response

    05:09

  • CDC Dir. Walensky 'cautiously optimistic' as omicron cases trend downward

    02:14

  • San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response

    04:39

  • CDC expected to update mask guidance as early as next week

    01:59

  • Defiant Ottawa protesters say they'll stay as long as it takes

    01:14

  • Analyzing whether it is too soon to lift Covid mask mandates

    03:55

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak

    02:10

  • Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back

    02:22

  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for COVID-19

    00:21

  • Windsor police ‘safely’ clear blocked Ambassador Bridge after weeklong protests

    02:12

  • Pfizer delays FDA request for COVID vaccine for children under 5

    00:34

  • Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5

    02:05

  • Judge grants injunction for bridge protest as Ontario premier issues state of emergency

    04:42

  • Pfizer pulls FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5

    03:08

NBC News

Ottawa police ramp up action against Covid protesters

00:58

Police in Ottawa made several arrests Thursday as they moved against demonstrators who have been occupying parts of Parliament Hill for almost three weeks in protest over Covid restrictions and the Trudeau government.Feb. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ottawa police ramp up action against Covid protesters

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Texas files lawsuit against Biden administration over transportation mask mandate

    03:46

  • CDC director: ‘We want to give people a break’ from mask wearing

    03:56

  • Is it time to take off our masks? Doctor weighs in

    03:21

  • Anti-vaxxers roasted by comedian Jim Gaffigan | MSNBC

    09:13

  • CDC could update mask guidance next week

    02:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All