Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel honored with military ceremony
02:03
Share this -
copied
Germany’s military honored outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel with their highest ceremony for a civilian ahead of her successor’s swearing in. After 16 years in office, she is due to be succeeded as chancellor by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz.Dec. 3, 2021
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel honored with military ceremony
02:03
Colombia seizes arachnids suspected of being illegally trafficked
00:51
Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions
01:30
Snowstorm forces shoppers to spend the night in Danish IKEA
00:52
Blinken warns Lavrov of 'serious consequences' if Russia confronts Ukraine
01:24
Skeleton discovered of man fleeing Vesuvius eruption in 79 A.D.