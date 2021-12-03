IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel honored with military ceremony

    02:03

  • Colombia seizes arachnids suspected of being illegally trafficked

    00:51

  • Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions

    01:30

  • Snowstorm forces shoppers to spend the night in Danish IKEA

    00:52

  • Blinken warns Lavrov of 'serious consequences' if Russia confronts Ukraine

    01:24

  • Skeleton discovered of man fleeing Vesuvius eruption in 79 A.D.

    00:44

  • U.N. chief slams Covid 'travel apartheid'

    01:05

  • Chinese hypersonic weapons 'increases tension,' defense secretary says

    00:44

  • Blinken warns Russia of ‘severe costs for further military action in Ukraine’

    01:30

  • Scientists work to trace Covid omicron variant origin as global cases rise

    03:07

  • Legendary entertainer Josephine Baker honored by French nation

    00:57

  • Man rescued after clinging to capsized boat for 22 hours

    00:51

  • Watch: Storms bring danger, destruction to Turkey

    00:54

  • Review of workplace culture finds sexual harassment rife in Australia's parliament

    01:29

  • Barbados swears in first president as it becomes a republic

    01:34

  • A look at omicron variant’s spread in South Africa

    02:44

  • Global movement of young climate activists vow to put greater pressure on world leaders

    03:43

  • WHO chief sounds alarm over new omicron Covid variant

    01:36

  • U.S., Iran to restart nuclear deal talks in Vienna

    03:18

  • Covid omicron variant raises concern among global health experts

    06:07

NBC News

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel honored with military ceremony

02:03

Germany’s military honored outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel with their highest ceremony for a civilian ahead of her successor’s swearing in. After 16 years in office, she is due to be succeeded as chancellor by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz.Dec. 3, 2021

  • Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel honored with military ceremony

    02:03

  • Colombia seizes arachnids suspected of being illegally trafficked

    00:51

  • Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions

    01:30

  • Snowstorm forces shoppers to spend the night in Danish IKEA

    00:52

  • Blinken warns Lavrov of 'serious consequences' if Russia confronts Ukraine

    01:24

  • Skeleton discovered of man fleeing Vesuvius eruption in 79 A.D.

    00:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All