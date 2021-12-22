Watch: Over 340 Christmas Nativity scenes go on show in Peru

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Watch: Over 340 Christmas Nativity scenes go on show in Peru00:50
UP NEXT
Chile elects youngest-ever president03:07
Chilean leftist Gabriel Boric wins presidential runoff00:47
Peru's rope-bound 'Mummy of Cajamarquilla' goes on display01:08
‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage01:38
Venezuelans struggle to afford food as hunger increases across Americas03:27
Colombia seizes arachnids suspected of being illegally trafficked00:51
Honduras on course to elect its first female president02:40
Homes flattened as major earthquake strikes northern Peru00:52
Worldwide protests against gender-based violence lead to confrontations01:12
Chile set to elect new president03:08
Retreating glaciers caused by climate change spell disaster in Peru03:51
Nicaragua President Ortega reelected despite worldwide scrutiny03:11
Corruption claims plague Nicaraguan election03:07
Watch: Peruvians relocate vicunas by piggyback00:47
Colombian drug cartel leader captured03:48
Colombian drug lord Otoniel seized, faces extradition to U.S.00:45
More than 100 killed in gang battles in Ecuadorian prison00:33
Women across Latin America demonstrate for abortion rights01:11
Latin America now deadliest place in the world for environmental activists04:21
Watch: Over 340 Christmas Nativity scenes go on show in Peru00:50
The largest collection of Nativity scenes in Peru has gone on show at a home in Lima. Miriam Valencia has been collecting sets for over 30 years.Dec. 22, 2021
Now Playing
Watch: Over 340 Christmas Nativity scenes go on show in Peru00:50
UP NEXT
Chile elects youngest-ever president03:07
Chilean leftist Gabriel Boric wins presidential runoff00:47
Peru's rope-bound 'Mummy of Cajamarquilla' goes on display01:08
‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage01:38
Venezuelans struggle to afford food as hunger increases across Americas03:27