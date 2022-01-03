Oxford, Michigan, students return to school with clear backpacks, increased security in wake of shooting
Private security, trauma specialists and therapy dogs will be present as students return to class for the first time since a November shooting left four Oxford High students dead. WDIV's Larry Spruill reports.Jan. 3, 2022
