Paddleboarders spot giant ocean sunfish off California coast

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Paddleboarders spot giant ocean sunfish off California coast00:49
UP NEXT
'It's heartbreaking:' Survivors speak about tornadoes, destruction caused by storms01:56
Atlanta girl becomes youngest USDA certified farmer in Georgia04:11
Viscose rayon is billed as an eco-friendly fabric. Critics say production can be harmful to rainforests.04:08
McDonald’s opens first zero-carbon restaurant in United Kingdom01:39
How Norilsk, Russia, became one of the most polluted places on Earth01:05
Tropical rainforests are regrowing in Puerto Rico04:03
At least one dead, dozens injured after volcano erupts in Indonesia00:56
New report reveals California as biggest consumer of oil drilled from Ecuador07:51
Scientists study spectacular Great Barrier Reef spawning01:02
Oil companies to bid on newly released federal Gulf leases04:47
Climate conference talks in overtime with key issues at stake02:12
How the U.S. and China plan to 'strengthen and accelerate climate action and cooperation’02:45
How cryptocurrency mining impacts the environment02:13
Rapid retreat of melting glacier caught on time lapse video01:03
Retreating glaciers caused by climate change spell disaster in Peru03:51
Island nation lawmaker addresses COP26 in knee-high seawater00:27
Greta Thunberg leads massive climate protest outside COP26 climate summit in Glasgow02:49
Huge march demonstrates youth anger at COP26 U.N. climate talks00:36
Massive tree crushes dozens of cars after collapsing outside L.A. concert00:18
Paddleboarders spot giant ocean sunfish off California coast00:49
Two paddleboarders saw the giant ocean sunfish about 200 yards off the coast of Laguna Beach in California.Dec. 13, 2021
Now Playing
Paddleboarders spot giant ocean sunfish off California coast00:49
UP NEXT
'It's heartbreaking:' Survivors speak about tornadoes, destruction caused by storms01:56
Atlanta girl becomes youngest USDA certified farmer in Georgia04:11
Viscose rayon is billed as an eco-friendly fabric. Critics say production can be harmful to rainforests.04:08
McDonald’s opens first zero-carbon restaurant in United Kingdom01:39
How Norilsk, Russia, became one of the most polluted places on Earth01:05