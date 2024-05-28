IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pakistan heat waves sees temperatures soar to over 122 degrees
May 28, 2024
    Pakistan heat waves sees temperatures soar to over 122 degrees

Pakistan heat waves sees temperatures soar to over 122 degrees

Temperatures rose to over 122 degrees in parts of Pakistan, as an ongoing heat wave gripped more areas, including the southern district of Sukkur. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors, hydrate and avoid unnecessary travel.May 28, 2024

