IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pakistan holds funerals for victims of massive suicide bombing at political rally

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    Full Interview: Netanyahu defends controversial judicial overhaul plan

    13:19

  • Suicide bombing in Pakistan leaves 45 dead and more than 100 wounded

    02:51

  • Ukraine and Russia trade deadly attacks, striking civilian locations

    01:14

  • American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and daughter kidnapped in Haiti

    01:56

  • Zelenskyy says war is 'returning to Russia’ after drone attack

    02:40

  • Video shows dramatic car rescue as floods hit northern China

    01:09

  • War is returning to Russian territory, Zelenskyy says

    00:46

  • Concerns mounting after American woman and her child reportedly kidnapped in Haiti

    01:45

  • Drones rock Moscow over the weekend

    01:17

  • 'Niger belongs to us!': Military coup supporters attack French embassy

    01:09

  • Blinken sends warning to Nigerien military leaders behind coup

    01:29

  • India's ban on rice export triggers panic buying across the U.S.

    02:07

  • U.S. orders government personnel to leave Haiti amid civil unrest

    02:47

  • More than 100 trans men enter Italian pageant after contest bans trans women

    03:29

  • White House 'closely monitoring' attempted coup in Niger

    02:42

  • Putin pledges free grain for Africa

    01:20

  • Biden to host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House

    03:25

  • Kim Jong Un greets Russian Defense Minister Shoigu in rare visit to North Korea

    00:59

  • Nigerien soldiers announce overthrow of democratically elected president

    01:12

NBC News

Pakistan holds funerals for victims of massive suicide bombing at political rally

01:15

At least 45 people were killed and nearly 100 wounded after a suicide bombing at an election rally for a pro-Taliban cleric in northwestern Pakistan.July 31, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Pakistan holds funerals for victims of massive suicide bombing at political rally

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    Full Interview: Netanyahu defends controversial judicial overhaul plan

    13:19

  • Suicide bombing in Pakistan leaves 45 dead and more than 100 wounded

    02:51

  • Ukraine and Russia trade deadly attacks, striking civilian locations

    01:14

  • American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and daughter kidnapped in Haiti

    01:56

  • Zelenskyy says war is 'returning to Russia’ after drone attack

    02:40
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All