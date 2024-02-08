IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pakistan's general election takes place amid communications blockages

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Pakistan hit by deadly bomb attacks on eve of national elections

    01:06

  • Freezing weather hampers China's Lunar New Year getaway

    00:40

  • Orcas trapped in ice off Japan appear to have found safety

    00:42

  • Soccer fans demand refunds as Messi stays on the bench throughout Hong Kong game

    01:09

  • U.S. and South Korean special forces conduct drill amid North's belligerence

    00:51

  • Russian rock band critical of war with Ukraine face deportation from Thailand

    01:17

  • Ministry issues warning over South Korea's new culinary craze – fried toothpicks

    00:58

  • India's Modi opens controversial Hindu temple in Ayodhya

    00:45

  • Video shows a huge scar on mountainside after a landslide hits a village in China

    00:37

  • Video shows North Korean teens being sentenced for watching South Korean TV

    00:31

  • Pakistan strikes at 'terrorist hideouts' inside Iran

    00:31

  • North Korea no longer pursues reconciliation with South Korea

    00:36

  • Researchers work to find how ‘real King Kong’ ape went extinct

    00:39

  • Taiwan's leading presidential candidates campaign under the shadow of Beijing

    01:46

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits weapons factories and takes aim at the South

    00:30

  • Generational divide seen in views on China during Taiwan's election

    01:39

  • South Korean lawmakers vote to ban dog meat trade

    00:46

  • WATCH: Woman rescued 72 hours after Japanese quake collapsed her home

    00:44

  • Video shows dramatic landslide during deadly Japanese earthquake

    01:02

NBC News

Pakistan's general election takes place amid communications blockages

01:09

Pakistanis braved the threat of violence to vote for a new parliament as authorities suspended cellphone services across the country to prevent disruptions and flash protests.Feb. 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Pakistan's general election takes place amid communications blockages

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Pakistan hit by deadly bomb attacks on eve of national elections

    01:06

  • Freezing weather hampers China's Lunar New Year getaway

    00:40

  • Orcas trapped in ice off Japan appear to have found safety

    00:42

  • Soccer fans demand refunds as Messi stays on the bench throughout Hong Kong game

    01:09

  • U.S. and South Korean special forces conduct drill amid North's belligerence

    00:51
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All