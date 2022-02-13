Pakistani man stoned to death for alleged Quran desecration

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Pakistani man stoned to death for alleged Quran desecration00:56
UP NEXT
French anti-lockdown protesters recreate 'Freedom Convoys' from Canada01:44
At least five journalists killed in Mexico02:43
State of emergency over trucker protests01:48
Watch: Spectacular Etna eruption illuminates Sicilian night sky01:44
Watch: Flooded Spanish village emerges from reservoir00:53
Russian figure skater Valieva's case sparks criticism of Russia, international organizations01:48
Canada trucker protests impacting U.S. manufacturing01:31
Sexist, racist police culture leads to resignation of U.K.’s top officer01:49
Antony Blinken praises Australia in recounting stepfather's Holocaust ordeal01:28
Russia's huge military drills start in Belarus, near to Ukrainian border00:56
Russian figure skater tests positive for banned drug, delaying medal ceremony02:46
Watch: Rare waterspout makes landfall in Cuba00:45
Police arrest Covid-restriction protesters outside New Zealand's Parliament01:15
Putin stations thousands of Russian troops in Belarus as fears of Ukraine invasion rise02:33
Biden plans to evacuate Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades03:56
‘Like a battlefield’: Drunk trucker leaves trail of destruction in German town01:41
'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music awards01:32
Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony delayed due to legal issue, says IOC01:01
Crocodile freed after having tire stuck around neck for six years in Indonesia00:50
Pakistani man stoned to death for alleged Quran desecration00:56
An enraged mob stoned to death a middle-aged man in Pakistan. The man was accused of burning copies of the Quran.Feb. 13, 2022
Now Playing
Pakistani man stoned to death for alleged Quran desecration00:56
UP NEXT
French anti-lockdown protesters recreate 'Freedom Convoys' from Canada01:44
At least five journalists killed in Mexico02:43
State of emergency over trucker protests01:48
Watch: Spectacular Etna eruption illuminates Sicilian night sky01:44
Watch: Flooded Spanish village emerges from reservoir00:53