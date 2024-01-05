IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Florida venue cancels Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 event, arrests for the murder of a pregnant Texas teen, the FBI warns of ‘cyber kidnapping’

  • Now Playing

    Palestinian baby Anas gets sunshine therapy at camp in Rafah, Gaza

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows Palestinians searching for survivors after deadly Israeli airstrike

    01:16

  • Houthis utilize new weapon, sea drone, day after U.S. warning

    06:30

  • Funeral of Hamas deputy leader draws huge crowds in Beirut

    01:02

  • 'Where is the humanity?' asks eyewitness of deadly blasts in Gaza's Khan Younis

    01:00

  • Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict

    03:30

  • Double bombing in Iran kills 84 people at memorial event

    02:01

  • Israeli army chief says his forces are in 'a very high state of readiness' on Lebanese border

    01:17

  • Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:24

  • Blasts kill over 100 people during memorial of Iranian commander

    02:49

  • Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut, stoking fears of escalation

    01:50

  • Palestinians in Ramallah protest killing of Hamas official

    00:47

  • Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike

    01:53

  • Video shows aftermath of Beirut drone strike on Hamas leadership

    00:58

  • Senior Hamas official killed in drone strike in Beirut

    01:51

  • Gaza's displaced residents fearful of returning to the north

    01:07

  • Israel to pull some troops from Gaza in preparation for long war

    02:18

  • Israel pulling troops out of Gaza to pace itself for long-haul conflict

    01:31

  • Israeli and Palestinian tour guides working to open dialogue in the U.S.

    02:43

  • Israel announces plan to withdraw some troops from Gaza

    03:27

NBC News

Palestinian baby Anas gets sunshine therapy at camp in Rafah, Gaza

01:31

The parents of 4-month-old baby Anas, who live in tent at a camp for displaced families in Rafah, Gaza, told NBC News of the hardships they endure.Jan. 5, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Palestinian baby Anas gets sunshine therapy at camp in Rafah, Gaza

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows Palestinians searching for survivors after deadly Israeli airstrike

    01:16

  • Houthis utilize new weapon, sea drone, day after U.S. warning

    06:30

  • Funeral of Hamas deputy leader draws huge crowds in Beirut

    01:02

  • 'Where is the humanity?' asks eyewitness of deadly blasts in Gaza's Khan Younis

    01:00

  • Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict

    03:30
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All