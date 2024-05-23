IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Palestinian children killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City school
May 23, 202401:51
Palestinian children killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City school

01:51

NBC News filmed the distressing scenes as dead and wounded children were brought to a hospital in Gaza after an Israeli airstrike hit displaced civilians sheltering in a school.May 23, 2024

