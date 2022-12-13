IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Palestinian flags appear in abundance at Qatar's World Cup

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Roman-era tombs uncovered at Gaza Strip housing development

    00:45

  • Beautiful Nazaa'a takes home trophy in Qatar’s camel World Cup

    01:50

  • World Cup soccer fans offered shipping container accommodation

    01:31

  • Iran blames West for violence probed by U.N. Human Rights Council

    01:26

  • At least 1 dead after twin blasts at Jerusalem bus stops

    00:58

  • Saudi fans dance with joy at World Cup win over Argentina

    01:29

  • Qatar prepares for soccer World Cup 'passenger overflows'

    01:26

  • Climate change activists demand human rights justice at COP27

    00:55

  • COP27 opens in Egypt with dire warning of 'a highway to climate hell'

    01:04

  • Khamenei on Iran protesters: ‘The Islamic system will punish these criminals’

    01:21

  • Leading candidates cast their votes in Israel's fifth election since 2019

    00:43

  • U.S. Treasury sanctions Iranian officials, entities amid violent crackdown on protests

    03:22

  • Violence erupts in Nablus after Israeli troops target Palestinian group's stronghold

    00:58

  • Giant panda pair sent from China to Qatar ahead of soccer World Cup

    00:54

  • Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi returns to cheering crowds in Tehran

    01:44

  • ‘Women, life, freedom!’: E.U. lawmaker cuts hair in support of Iran protests

    00:57

  • ‘A bitter incident’: Ayatollah Khamenei on death of Mahsa Amini

    01:45

  • Raisi: Issues over Mahsa Amini's death ‘must be pursued fairly and equitably’

    00:51

  • Scores of migrants feared drowned after boat sinks off Syria

    00:44

NBC News

Palestinian flags appear in abundance at Qatar's World Cup

01:34

Although the Palestinian soccer team failed to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar, the Palestinian flag has appeared extensively in the Gulf state's streets and stadiums.Dec. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Palestinian flags appear in abundance at Qatar's World Cup

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Roman-era tombs uncovered at Gaza Strip housing development

    00:45

  • Beautiful Nazaa'a takes home trophy in Qatar’s camel World Cup

    01:50

  • World Cup soccer fans offered shipping container accommodation

    01:31

  • Iran blames West for violence probed by U.N. Human Rights Council

    01:26

  • At least 1 dead after twin blasts at Jerusalem bus stops

    00:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All