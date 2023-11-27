IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Niece of released Israeli hostage speaks out: Her spirit is unbroken

    04:23

  • Hamas frees 3rd group of hostages including 4-year-old American

    02:37
    Tears of joy as Palestinian teen returns home after being freed from Israeli prison

    00:32
    Hundreds call for cease-fire in Gaza during protest on Manhattan Bridge

    01:11

  • Biden pushes for more hostages to be freed by Hamas and extension of pause in fighting

    01:03

  • Hamas releases first U.S. citizen as part of temporary cease-fire agreement

    03:04

  • 'Dreams up in smoke': Newlyweds return to destroyed home in Gaza amid truce

    01:37

  • Watch: Emotional reunions between released Israeli hostages and their families

    01:32

  • Netanyahu meets with troops inside Gaza Strip

    00:56

  • Convoy carrying third round of released hostages arrives at Rafah Crossing

    00:37

  • Full special report: Biden gives remarks on the release of 4-year-old hostage

    14:53

  • Biden on American child held hostage by Hamas: 'Today she is free'

    01:33

  • Palestinians welcome released prisoners back to West Bank

    01:09

  • Full special report: Third round of hostages released by Hamas

    05:17

  • American child among 17 hostages in third round of releases

    03:44

  • GOP congressman calls for more transparency from Biden on Hamas

    01:50

  • Biden pushes for American hostages to be released by Hamas

    02:31

  • Jake Sullivan doesn’t rule out Biden sending aid to Israel with conditions

    01:43

  • US officials have ‘reason to believe’ an American hostage may be freed today

    01:24

  • 3rd wave of hostages expected to be freed by Hamas

    01:53

NBC News

Tears of joy as Palestinian teen returns home after being freed from Israeli prison

00:32

A Palestinian family near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron celebrated on Monday after Khalil Zamareh was released from an Israeli prison on the third day of a four-day truce between Israel and the Palestinian militant faction Hamas.Nov. 27, 2023

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

