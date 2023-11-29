IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Palestinian aid organization helps Gazan kids during truce

    Palestinian woman prisoner freed by Israel welcomed home with hugs and tears

    Thai foreign minister meets 2 hostages released by Hamas

  • Community near Gaza hopes for peace in Israel-Hamas war

  • Heightened tensions among Brown University students after classmate was shot in Vermont

  • Inside Gaza during the cease-fire

  • 12 more hostages released by Hamas

  • Video shows released Hamas hostages leaving Gaza

  • Hamas releases 12 more hostages as cease-fire extends

  • Family of freed 4-year-old hostage: She still has a love of life

  • Israel and Hamas ceasefire extended as additional hostages freed

  • 'A very high price': Palestinians consider the cost of prisoners freed by Israel

  • Palestinian prisoners reunite with family members amid temporary cease-fire

  • Suspect arraigned in shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont

  • Inside hostages’ 49 days of captivity while being held by Hamas

  • 11 more hostages released, Hamas and Israel agree to extend truce at least two more days

  • Blinken will travel to Israel, West Bank this week

  • Medical evals; family reunions; IDF interviews: What happens to hostages after release from Hamas

  • Elon Musk meets with Netanyahu in Israel

  • Special Report: IDF says Hamas has handed over 11 more hostages to Red Cross

Palestinian woman prisoner freed by Israel welcomed home with hugs and tears

Among the Palestinian prisoners released by Israel on Tuesday night was Lamees abu Arkoob, 24, who had been detained after the deadly Hamas attacks of Oct. 7.Nov. 29, 2023

