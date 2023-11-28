IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Behind the Vermont shooting suspect's arrest, emergency rooms divert patients after cyberattack, and miners set to be freed after 17 days trapped

  • Family of freed 4-year-old hostage: She still has a love of life

    03:28

  • Israel and Hamas ceasefire extended as additional hostages freed

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    'A very high price': Palestinians consider the cost of prisoners freed by Israel

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian prisoners reunite with family members amid temporary cease-fire

    02:59

  • Suspect arraigned in shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont

    03:15

  • Inside hostages’ 49 days of captivity while being held by Hamas

    03:08

  • 11 more hostages released, Hamas and Israel agree to extend truce at least two more days

    03:49

  • Blinken will travel to Israel, West Bank, this week

    02:06

  • Medical evals; family reunions; IDF interviews: What happens to hostages after release from Hamas

    03:57

  • Elon Musk meets with Netanyahu in Israel

    02:27

  • Special Report: IDF says Hamas has handed over 11 more hostages to Red Cross

    06:06

  • Vermont officials describe 'horrific, unprovoked attack' on students of Palestinian descent

    04:55

  • Vermont authorities offer details on shooting targeting students of Palestinian descent

    02:59

  • Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by two days

    05:43

  • Garland: Justice Department is working to 'secure all missing Americans'

    02:24

  • Fourth round of hostages expected to be released by Hamas

    02:40

  • Niece of released Israeli hostage speaks out: Her spirit is unbroken

    04:23

  • Hamas frees 3rd group of hostages including 4-year-old American

    02:37

  • Elon Musk visits Kfar Aza kibbutz with Israeli PM Netanyahu

    00:52

  • Tears of joy as Palestinian teen returns home after being freed from Israeli prison

    00:32

NBC News

'A very high price': Palestinians consider the cost of prisoners freed by Israel

01:11

Jubilant relatives and friends gathered around a bus carrying released Palestinian prisoners in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah early on Tuesday.Nov. 28, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Family of freed 4-year-old hostage: She still has a love of life

    03:28

  • Israel and Hamas ceasefire extended as additional hostages freed

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    'A very high price': Palestinians consider the cost of prisoners freed by Israel

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian prisoners reunite with family members amid temporary cease-fire

    02:59

  • Suspect arraigned in shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont

    03:15

  • Inside hostages’ 49 days of captivity while being held by Hamas

    03:08
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All