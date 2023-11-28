'A very high price': Palestinians consider the cost of prisoners freed by Israel

Family of freed 4-year-old hostage: She still has a love of life03:28
Israel and Hamas ceasefire extended as additional hostages freed02:35
- Now Playing
'A very high price': Palestinians consider the cost of prisoners freed by Israel01:11
- UP NEXT
Palestinian prisoners reunite with family members amid temporary cease-fire02:59
Suspect arraigned in shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont03:15
Inside hostages’ 49 days of captivity while being held by Hamas03:08
11 more hostages released, Hamas and Israel agree to extend truce at least two more days03:49
Blinken will travel to Israel, West Bank, this week02:06
Medical evals; family reunions; IDF interviews: What happens to hostages after release from Hamas03:57
Elon Musk meets with Netanyahu in Israel02:27
Special Report: IDF says Hamas has handed over 11 more hostages to Red Cross06:06
Vermont officials describe 'horrific, unprovoked attack' on students of Palestinian descent04:55
Vermont authorities offer details on shooting targeting students of Palestinian descent02:59
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by two days05:43
Garland: Justice Department is working to 'secure all missing Americans'02:24
Fourth round of hostages expected to be released by Hamas02:40
Niece of released Israeli hostage speaks out: Her spirit is unbroken04:23
Hamas frees 3rd group of hostages including 4-year-old American02:37
Elon Musk visits Kfar Aza kibbutz with Israeli PM Netanyahu00:52
Tears of joy as Palestinian teen returns home after being freed from Israeli prison00:32
Family of freed 4-year-old hostage: She still has a love of life03:28
Israel and Hamas ceasefire extended as additional hostages freed02:35
- Now Playing
'A very high price': Palestinians consider the cost of prisoners freed by Israel01:11
- UP NEXT
Palestinian prisoners reunite with family members amid temporary cease-fire02:59
Suspect arraigned in shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont03:15
Inside hostages’ 49 days of captivity while being held by Hamas03:08
Play All