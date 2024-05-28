IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: IDF tanks reach central Rafah as strike outrage grows, rancher and cattle killed by lightning, backlash against Richard Dreyfuss' remarks at 'Jaws' event

Palestinians flee areas of Rafah as fighting continues around them
May 28, 202401:00

Palestinians fled areas of Rafah as the fighting between Israel and Hamas continued in the vicinity. Israel pounded Rafah with airstrikes and tank fire, pressing its offensive in Gaza's southern city despite international condemnation of an attack that sparked a blaze in a tent camp for the displaced, killing at least 45 people.May 28, 2024

