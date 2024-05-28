Palestinians flee areas of Rafah as fighting continues around them

Netanyahu acknowledges Rafah strike as ‘tragic incident’01:52
- Now Playing
Palestinians flee areas of Rafah as fighting continues around them01:00
- UP NEXT
Dozens killed in Gaza tent camp in an airstrike targeting two Hamas commanders01:19
Dozens killed in airstrike on Gaza tent camp01:05
Deadly Israeli airstrike hits camp of displaced civilians in Rafah02:19
Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on tent encampment in Rafah, officials say01:59
Hamas claims responsibility for firing missiles into Israel01:34
Sirens sound in Tel Aviv as Hamas launches new missile attacks00:47
Vessels supporting U.S. Gaza aid mission wash ashore in Israel00:36
Top U.N. court orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive01:24
Displaced Gazans say they are skeptical about ICJ ruling on Rafah01:35
International Court of Justice set to rule on Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza01:18
Palestinian children killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City school01:51
Hostage families release new video of October Hamas attack in Israel01:56
Humanitarian situation ‘deteriorates by the hour across Gaza,’ Red Cross spokesperson says07:07
New Oct. 7 video appears to show Hamas abducting Israeli women01:14
Ireland, Spain and Norway say they will recognize Palestinian state03:59
UN halts food distribution in Gaza citing lack of safety, shortages01:54
Norway, Ireland and Spain announce they will recognize state of Palestine00:38
Israeli military releases video said to show troops in action in the Gaza Strip00:36
Netanyahu acknowledges Rafah strike as ‘tragic incident’01:52
- Now Playing
Palestinians flee areas of Rafah as fighting continues around them01:00
- UP NEXT
Dozens killed in Gaza tent camp in an airstrike targeting two Hamas commanders01:19
Dozens killed in airstrike on Gaza tent camp01:05
Deadly Israeli airstrike hits camp of displaced civilians in Rafah02:19
Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on tent encampment in Rafah, officials say01:59
Play All