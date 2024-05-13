IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Palestinians flee Jabaliya in northern Gaza as Israel renews attack on the area
May 13, 202401:21

    Palestinians flee Jabaliya in northern Gaza as Israel renews attack on the area

    01:21
NBC News

Palestinians flee Jabaliya in northern Gaza as Israel renews attack on the area

01:21

Palestinian families were seen leaving the urban Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza after the area came under renewed intense Israeli bombardment. Many told an NBC News team that it was the latest in a series of displacements since Israeli troops invaded.May 13, 2024

