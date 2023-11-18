IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Palestinians flee on foot to southern Gaza Strip

Palestinians flee on foot to southern Gaza Strip

Hundreds of Palestinians fled on foot from Al-Shifa hospital towards the southern Gaza Strip amid conflicting reports from health officials and the Israeli Defense Forces about who ordered an evacuation. Dr. Ramez Radwan described seeing bodies in the streets as they walked on the road leading from the hospital through Gaza City.Nov. 18, 2023

    Palestinians flee on foot to southern Gaza Strip

