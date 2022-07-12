Panel: GOP support for fmr. Pres. Trump is declining

Support for former President Donald Trump is declining within his own party, with only 49% of Republicans saying they would vote for Trump in the 2024 primary, according to a New York Times and Siena College poll. In the poll, 47% of GOP voters said they would choose someone other than Trump in the 2024 primary. “Trump support is declining to the place that it was when he ran in 2016. His dominance of the Republican Party, his control of the Republican Party electorate is not what it was,” John Podhoretz told Meet the Press NOW.July 12, 2022