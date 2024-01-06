Panel of Alaskan Airlines plane blows out mid-flight forcing emergency landing

Probe demanded after Miami jail inmate says she's 4 months pregnant02:24
- Now Playing
Panel of Alaskan Airlines plane blows out mid-flight forcing emergency landing02:00
- UP NEXT
Former Alabama police officer charged in fatal shooting of Black man01:31
New Jersey factory partially collapses after massive fire01:43
Georgia inmate allegedly kills cellmate at overcrowded jail01:51
Sacramento mom recalls last conversation with son shot by other 10-year-old02:32
Ohio governor announces executive order after vetoing trans care restriction05:02
Body found in San Diego freezer may be woman missing for 9 years02:14
Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill’s mansion catches fire01:37
Mother of 10-year-old shot after bike race speaks out02:13
Colorado Supreme Court building broken into by armed man01:36
'It's horrible': Arkansas family killed in fatal house explosion in Michigan01:39
Utah police rescue exchange student after 'cyber kidnapping'01:27
Florida dive team locates remains of woman missing since 201202:45
California boy allegedly used stolen gun found in dad's car to kill 10-year-old02:27
At least 4 killed, 2 injured in Michigan house explosion01:40
California teen allegedly murdered parents and told police an intruder did it01:37
Police searching for persons of interest in murder of pregnant Texas teen01:36
Colorado police searching for woman accused of murdering her two children01:55
Search ends for Alaska woman who fell under frozen river01:48
Probe demanded after Miami jail inmate says she's 4 months pregnant02:24
- Now Playing
Panel of Alaskan Airlines plane blows out mid-flight forcing emergency landing02:00
- UP NEXT
Former Alabama police officer charged in fatal shooting of Black man01:31
New Jersey factory partially collapses after massive fire01:43
Georgia inmate allegedly kills cellmate at overcrowded jail01:51
Sacramento mom recalls last conversation with son shot by other 10-year-old02:32
Play All