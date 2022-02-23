Parents angry after Oklahoma U.S. House candidate was intoxicated at children’s sleepover
01:54
Outraged parents spoke out after U.S. House candidate Democrat Abby Broyles became intoxicated at a weekend sleepover with middle-school-aged girls and berated several of them. KFOR’s Andrew Breasette reports.Feb. 23, 2022
UP NEXT
WH pushes back on criticism: Russian sanctions meant to work ‘over time’
02:11
Sen. Graham calls on Biden to 'push back against Putin'
02:57
First look: 2022 official White House Christmas Ornament revealed
01:13
Biden: We have reason to believe Russia plans to attack Ukraine ‘in the coming days’
02:54
Trump took classified documents from White House, National Archives confirms
01:22
Congress passes short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown