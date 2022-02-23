IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Parents angry after Oklahoma U.S. House candidate was intoxicated at children’s sleepover

Outraged parents spoke out after U.S. House candidate Democrat Abby Broyles became intoxicated at a weekend sleepover with middle-school-aged girls and berated several of them. KFOR’s Andrew Breasette reports.Feb. 23, 2022

