Parents express concerns, frustration at Uvalde school board meeting

Police in Pennsylvania make arrest in 1975 murder of Lindy Sue Biechler01:10
- Now Playing
Parents express concerns, frustration at Uvalde school board meeting03:07
- UP NEXT
West Virginia woman wakes up from 2-year coma, names brother as attacker03:10
NYC reported monkeypox cases almost double in past five days02:34
A look at how police handle gun violence crisis in Philadelphia03:49
Watch: Large waves crash over seawall, wipe out part of outdoor Hawaiian wedding00:40
22-year-old hailed a hero after killing a gunman in Indiana mall01:39
Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic02:13
New bodycam footage from Uvalde school shooting highlights police failures03:04
Cost of cars skyrocketing01:27
Life-threatening heatwave blazing through 20 states, impacting millions03:17
Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress for ignoring Jan. 6 committee subpoena01:29
Action on climate change stalled after Sen. Manchin blocks legislation01:40
Behind-the-scenes look at impact of gun violence in U.S.06:25
Why some conservatives are taking issue with social and emotional tools to prevent mass shootings02:06
Dr. Anthony Fauci likely to retire by 202500:47
Indiana police release new details from deadly mall shooting02:42
Uvalde bodycam footage shows inaction by police officers03:52
As monkeypox cases hits 1,400 nationwide, health officials scramble to get vaccine shots in arms05:37
Doorbell video shows UPS driver collapse in extreme Arizona heat01:11
Police in Pennsylvania make arrest in 1975 murder of Lindy Sue Biechler01:10
- Now Playing
Parents express concerns, frustration at Uvalde school board meeting03:07
- UP NEXT
West Virginia woman wakes up from 2-year coma, names brother as attacker03:10
NYC reported monkeypox cases almost double in past five days02:34
A look at how police handle gun violence crisis in Philadelphia03:49
Watch: Large waves crash over seawall, wipe out part of outdoor Hawaiian wedding00:40
Play All