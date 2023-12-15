Sidal Abu Jamea's parents mourn the loss of their 7-year-old daughter

- Now Playing
Sidal Abu Jamea's parents mourn the loss of their 7-year-old daughter01:20
- UP NEXT
US pushes Israel to shift offensive, limit civilian casualties in Gaza02:26
Jake Sullivan says 'sensitive' talks taking place to secure hostage release01:36
'Worst Christmas ever': Bethlehem's holiday season affected by war04:21
Inside the Israeli hospital dedicated to the rehab of soldiers injured since Hamas’ October 7 attack01:47
U.S. tells Israel to end large-scale ground offensive in Gaza, two sources say04:09
A journalist's perspective: Reporting on the Israel-Hamas war09:57
Why some people are losing jobs over posts on Israel-Hamas war03:44
Martin Fletcher speaks about if there can be peace in Israel and Gaza03:54
Israel's Netanyahu says 'nothing will stop us' despite calls for truce02:26
Bombardment of Khan Younis is so intense not all wounded can be rescued, medics say01:03
Putin says there is no comparison between Gaza and Ukraine conflicts00:47
Loved ones of hostages gather in Tel Aviv's 'Hostage Square'04:23
Inside a Gaza tent city housing displaced Palestinians near Egypt border01:54
Biden meets with families of American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza02:38
Video shows child’s body carried through Gaza floodwater00:22
U.S. and Israel increasingly isolated amid growing calls for a cease-fire04:02
Biden warns Israel it is losing global support over Gaza bombing02:42
Israeli military videos said to show strikes in Lebanon, Syria and West Bank00:41
Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza02:55
- Now Playing
Sidal Abu Jamea's parents mourn the loss of their 7-year-old daughter01:20
- UP NEXT
US pushes Israel to shift offensive, limit civilian casualties in Gaza02:26
Jake Sullivan says 'sensitive' talks taking place to secure hostage release01:36
'Worst Christmas ever': Bethlehem's holiday season affected by war04:21
Inside the Israeli hospital dedicated to the rehab of soldiers injured since Hamas’ October 7 attack01:47
U.S. tells Israel to end large-scale ground offensive in Gaza, two sources say04:09
Play All