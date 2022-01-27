Parents of autistic man who died at Florida group home announce wrongful death lawsuit
The attorneys for Caleb Walker’s parents announced a wrongful death lawsuit against the Oconee Group Home in Lake County, Florida. The lawsuit alleges Walker died after being held face down on a mat for at least 15 minutes. WESH’s Amanda Dukes reports.Jan. 27, 2022
