    Parents of autistic man who died at Florida group home announce wrongful death lawsuit

Parents of autistic man who died at Florida group home announce wrongful death lawsuit

The attorneys for Caleb Walker’s parents announced a wrongful death lawsuit against the Oconee Group Home in Lake County, Florida. The lawsuit alleges Walker died after being held face down on a mat for at least 15 minutes. WESH’s Amanda Dukes reports.Jan. 27, 2022

