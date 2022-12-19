Parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl arrested

- UP NEXT
6-year-old found buried under floorboards of Arkansas home01:35
What’s next for DOJ after Jan. 6 committee’s possible criminal referrals?03:41
Nationwide Christmas tree shortage drives up prices for real trees03:21
Everything you need to know ahead of the Jan. 6 committee’s final hearing04:40
Jan. 6 committee prepares closing arguments after investigation into Capitol riot07:18
New York bans sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in stores02:12
Nevada mayor sues after finding tracking device on car01:19
At least 11 hospitalized after flight near Honolulu hits severe turbulence02:03
Atlanta apartment complex shootout leaves 2 teens dead01:01
Pittsburgh housefire leaves 3 dead, including 2 children00:42
3 dead after bus collides with tractor-trailer in Virginia01:48
Judge in 2021 case saw warning signs in Club Q shooting suspect01:28
Appeals court denies request to keep Title 42 in place05:59
Inside multi-billion dollar trade of endangered monkeys for medical research04:44
Five Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist's deadly arrest03:11
At least 2 dead, 2 injured in Chicago school shooting01:41
Holiday shipping deadlines: What you need to know01:39
Record amount of guns seized at TSA checkpoints01:51
Twitter, Elon Musk suspend several journalists from the platform01:34
Santa Claus spreading holiday cheer to deaf children using sign language01:32
- UP NEXT
6-year-old found buried under floorboards of Arkansas home01:35
What’s next for DOJ after Jan. 6 committee’s possible criminal referrals?03:41
Nationwide Christmas tree shortage drives up prices for real trees03:21
Everything you need to know ahead of the Jan. 6 committee’s final hearing04:40
Jan. 6 committee prepares closing arguments after investigation into Capitol riot07:18
New York bans sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in stores02:12
Play All