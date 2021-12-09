IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial

    00:24

  • Daunte Wright's girlfriend gives emotional testimony in Kim Potter trial

    03:07

  • Milwaukee officers find four people dead in apparent murder-suicide

    01:34

  • Watch: Broadway theaters dim lights in Stephen Sondheim tribute

    00:37

  • Watch: YouTuber finds submerged car of teens who vanished 21 years ago in Tennessee

    02:07

  • Fox News Christmas tree set on fire in Manhattan

    01:58

  • Driver found dead in car stuck just feet from Niagara Falls

    01:53

  • Florida officials to launch experimental feeding program in effort to save starving manatees

    01:34

  • Experts look to fentanyl test strips amid record-high overdose deaths

    04:46

  • Cities across U.S. breaking all-time records for murder

    01:55

  • Scott Peterson resentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife

    01:23

  • New photos of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in sex trafficking trial

    01:33

  • Daunte Wright’s mother called as first witness in trial of ex-officer Kimberly Potter

    01:40

  • Mother of Daunte Wright is first witness to testify in Kim Potter trial

    07:13

  • Starbucks employees to decide whether to form the chain's first U.S. union in Buffalo

    07:06

  • Vehicle hangs on rocks just 50 yards from brink of Niagara Falls

    00:51

  • Scott Peterson resentenced to life without parole for killing pregnant wife Laci Peterson

    03:19

  • Investigators identify creator of 'anthony_shots' social media account cited in Delphi teen slayings investigation

    01:15

  • Murder charges filed in brutal Baltimore church stabbing

    01:55

  • 'My heart stopped': Plumber receives $20,000 reward after finding money in Joel Osteen's church

    01:18

NBC News Channel

Parents of missing 5-year-old Washington girl arrested

01:19

The parents of a missing 5-year-old girl from Washington state were arrested on manslaughter charges. The exact date that their daughter Oakley Carlson disappeared is unclear. KING reports.Dec. 9, 2021

  • Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial

    00:24

  • Daunte Wright's girlfriend gives emotional testimony in Kim Potter trial

    03:07

  • Milwaukee officers find four people dead in apparent murder-suicide

    01:34

  • Watch: Broadway theaters dim lights in Stephen Sondheim tribute

    00:37

  • Watch: YouTuber finds submerged car of teens who vanished 21 years ago in Tennessee

    02:07

  • Fox News Christmas tree set on fire in Manhattan

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All