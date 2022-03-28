IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Parents, teachers clear rubble from Kharkiv school hit by Russian missile

01:03

Teachers, parents and older students helped clear rubble and debris from a school that had been hit by a Russian missile in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Russia says it is not shelling civilian targets, but residents who were driven from their homes were sheltering in the school when the missile struck.March 28, 2022

