Parishioners stop armed teen from entering Louisiana church
May 13, 2024
Parishioners stop armed teen from entering Louisiana church

01:30

A teen armed with a rifle was stopped by parishioners as he attempted to enter Mass at an Abbeville, La., church. KLAF's Jim Hummel reports.May 13, 2024

