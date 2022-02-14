Watch: Parkland father arrested for climbing crane, demonstrating for gun control
Manuel Oliver was arrested after climbing a Washington construction crane on the anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His son Joaquin was among 17 killed in the massacre. Oliver appeared to be demonstrating for gun control legislation.Feb. 14, 2022
Watch: Parkland father arrested for climbing crane, demonstrating for gun control
