Parkland student recalls school shooting at House hearing

Parkland student testifies at House hearing on gun violence

01:00

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Student Aalayah Eastmond shared a harrowing account of the shooting she narrowly escaped with her life from with members of Congress.Feb. 6, 2019

    01:00

